Syria: US invasion forces shoot down regime drone

Source: ABC News

“An armed pro-Syrian regime drone was shot down late Monday night by a U.S. Air Force F15E fighter after the drone was detected approaching U.S. military forces in southeastern Syria. It is the second downing of a pro-regime drone in the area and comes amid heightened tensions in the region following the U.S. shootdown of a Syrian fighter jet on Sunday. … Sunday’s downing of a Syrian fighter jet led Russia’s defense ministry to declare that it would track any American or coalition aircraft that flew west of the Euphrates River. After the warning the coalition announced that it would re-position its aircraft flying over Syria as a prudent measure.” (06/20/17)

