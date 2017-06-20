After Brexit: Germany and the EU will look to Asia

Source: Ludwig von Mises Institute

by Alasdair Macleod

“Britain’s general election went horribly wrong, with the Conservatives forced into a putative coalition with the Democratic Ulster Party. Theresa May’s failure to secure a clear majority has provoked indignation, bitterness, and widespread pessimism. The purpose of this article is not to contribute to this outcry, but to take a more measured view of the situation faced by the British government with regards to Brexit, and the consequences for Europe. In the interests of an international readership, this article will only summarise briefly the current situation in the UK before looking at the broader European and geopolitical consequences.” (06/20/17)

https://mises.org/blog/after-brexit-germany-and-eu-will-look-asia