Does classical liberalism have a chance in South Africa?

Source: Cato Institute

by Marian L Tupy

“The World Economic Forum in Davos has ranked South Africa’s healthcare as 132nd out of 144 countries surveyed. The country’s Corruption Perception Index ranking fell from 21st in 1994 to 62nd in 2015. And, according to The Economist, South Africa’s education system is ‘one of the worst in the world.’ The question on everyone’s mind, therefore, is: What will the ANC do before the next general election in 2019? Will it observe South Africa’s democratic Constitution, freedom of the press, and the independence of the courts and of the Electoral Commission? If so, it will almost certainly be defeated and have to retreat into opposition. A break-up of the tripartite alliance, which is held together by political patronage, would be certain to follow. Or, will the ANC-led tripartite alliance opt for the ‘Zimbabwe option’ and attempt to steal the 2019 election?” (06/20/17)

