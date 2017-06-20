The bizarre mindset of gun controllers

Source: Future of Freedom Foundation

by Jacob G Hornberger

“Just consider the latest shooting episode in Alexandria, Virginia. An angry and disgruntled leftist, James Hodgkinson, takes a handgun and an assault rifle to an Alexandria ball park and starts shooting a group of Republicans who are practicing for a baseball game. Hodgkinson begins shooting at them. The group is not able to fire back because none of them has a gun. Two armed security guards, however, begin firing back at Hodgkinson. Three Alexandria policemen show up around 12 minutes later and exchange fire with the shooter. Hodgkinson is shot dead, but not before he has wounded several people, including the security guards and police officers. The conclusion drawn by gun-controller? Gun control. If there had been gun control, they say, this wouldn’t have happened. What?” (06/20/17)

https://www.fff.org/2017/06/20/bizarre-mindset-gun-controllers/