Attacking Finsbury Park’s peaceful Muslims violates western values

Source: Acton Institute

by Rev. Ben Johnson

“Freedom of religion sprang from the traditional Christian view of human anthropology, which sees others as rational beings created in God’s image. Freedom of conscience emerged as a patristic teaching to displace pagan persecution. Safeguarding members of all religions — and their property — is a long-established legal custom that grew out of Christian teaching. Pope St. Gregory the Great wrote to the Bishop of Naples in the sixth century that those who wish to restrain non-Christians ‘from observing the customary rites of their religion are clearly acting for themselves rather than for God.’ Non-Christians should ‘have full liberty to observe and keep all their festivals and holy days, as both they and their fathers have done for so long.’ To Bishop Peter of Terracina, he wrote that ‘those who dissent from the Christian religion’ must be converted ‘by gentleness, by kindness, by admonition, by persuasion,’ not by force.” (06/20/17)

