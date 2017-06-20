College students no longer think “freedom is a big deal”

Source: Reason

“‘For the first time, a growing number of young people actually think freedom isn’t a big deal,’ says sociologist Frank Furedi, who’s an emeritus professor at the University of Kent and author of the new book, What Happened to the University: a sociological exploration of its infantilisation. The university was once a place where students valued free speech and risk taking, but today ‘a very illiberal ethos has become institutionalized,’ says Furedi. ‘In many respects, it’s easier to speak about controversial subjects outside the university … It’s a historic role reversal.’ Furedi sat down with Reason’s Nick Gillespie to talk about the roots of this intellectual shift on campus — and how to fix it.” [Flash video] (06/20/17)

