Trump regime dispatches supersonic bombers in penis size contest with Kim regime

Source: Los Angeles Times

“The United States flew two supersonic bombers over the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday in a show of force against North Korea, South Korean officials said. The U.S. often sends powerful warplanes in times of heightened animosities with North Korea, and flew B-1B bombers several times this year as the North conducted a series of banned ballistic missile tests. Tuesday’s flights by the B-1Bs came shortly after the death of a U.S. college student who was recently released by North Korea in a coma following more than 17 months in captivity.” (06/20/17)

