Ford to import Focus from China instead of Mexico

“Ford, which was under fire for much of 2016 for its plans to build the Focus in Mexico, said today it is shifting gears a second time and will instead import most of its next generation Focus cars from China in a move designed to improve the automaker’s ‘operational fitness.’ The move is the first major decision since Jim Hackett replaced Mark Fields as CEO of Ford last month. Hackett told the Free Press last week the company is working to figure out the best ways to spend its capital. Today, Ford said it will save a total of $1 billion in investment costs by building the Focus in China by canceling plans for an all-new manufacturing facility in San Luis Potosi, Mexico.” (06/20/17)

