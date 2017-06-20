Philippines: Regime forces step up bombing operations in Marawi

Source: Philippine Daily Inquirer

“Military aircraft bombed rebel positions and ground troops launched a renewed push against Islamic State (IS)-inspired terrorists holed up in this city on Tuesday, and a military spokesperson said the aim was to wrap up the fighting as soon as possible. The offensive came amid worry that terrorist reinforcements could arrive after Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Fighting in Marawi has entered a fifth week, and nearly 350 people have been killed, according to the military count.” (06/20/17)

http://newsinfo.inquirer.net/907272/afp-steps-up-bombing-operations-in-marawi