Another open letter to Wilbur Ross

Source: EconLog

by Don Boudreaux

“You recently declared: ‘Since we are the world’s largest importer of steel, we’re the main victim of the overcapacity’ in the global steel industry (‘U.S. Sees Possible Legal Challenges to Crackdown on Steel Imports,’ New York Times, June 20). Perhaps you can explain just how our being the world’s largest buyer of steel makes us victims of the alleged overcapacity in the global steel industry. Are car buyers who get low prices from car dealers with overflowing inventories victims? When ideal weather results in bumper crops of wheat, corn, and apples, do the resulting low prices of food victimize supermarket shoppers?” (06/20/17)

http://cafehayek.com/2017/06/another-open-letter-wilbur-ross.html