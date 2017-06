Source: The Tom Woods Show

“Want some good news, and a practical course of action? Martin Eriksson, co-founder of the libertarian media network Corax, discusses the most successful Sweden- (and Malta-) based libertarian project to date, and his ambitions for expansion throughout Europe.” [various formats] (06/20/17)

http://tomwoods.com/ep-935-is-europe-hopeless-for-liberty-not-so-fast/