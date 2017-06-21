Source: The Price of Liberty

by Nathan Barton

“Just as the Thanksgiving/Christmas season is always flavored (or marred) by political controversies over free speech and freedom of (from) religion, so the high school and college graduation season is frequently marked by clashes on religion in public life, free speech, and decorum. These incidents often show just how society is disrupted by the arrogance of government and our ‘civil servants’ and how they play into the hands of those who want to force change in society.” (06/19/17)

https://thepriceofliberty.org/2017/06/19/schools-an-example-of-society-and-government-arrogance/