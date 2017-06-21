The Jason Stapleton Program, episode 617

Source: The Jason Stapleton Program

“The interwebs are in an uproar over Amazon’s purchase of Whole Foods. Apparently, the world is ending, and big companies like Amazon must be stopped. Never mind the fact that people can now get goods from all over the world shipped to their front door in 2 days for FREE. And let’s ignore the how Amazon often offers products cheaper than they can be purchased in store, providing additional savings to consumers. The critics are right about one thing. Our global economy is changing.” [editor’s note: No, the shipping is not “free” — it’s being paid for and built into the face price of the product; the price can be kept low by negotiating volume deals with shippers, and programs like Prime can produce the volume required for such deals. Nothing wrong with that, of course – TLK] [various formats] (06/20/17)

