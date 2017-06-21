Positive-sum diversity

Source: EconLog

by Bryan Caplan

“Standard economic theory says that good things have decreasing marginal utility and bad things have increasing marginal disutility. Doubling the quantity of food less than doubles the social value of food. Doubling the quantity of pollution more than doubles the social harm of pollution. Now suppose you can either have a segregated society, where half the population has 25% trust and half has 75%, or an integrated society, where the whole population has 50%. While average trust is the same in both scenarios, the social effects of trust should be, on net, better in the integrated society. Why? Because the net benefits of moving from 50% to 75% trust will, by standard economic logic, be smaller than the net benefits of moving from 25% to 50% trust.” (06/20/17)

