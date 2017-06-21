Conservative groups mislead on hearing aid deregulation

Source: Niskanen Center

by Samuel Hammond

“One would think a proposal to deregulate the hearing aid market would be embraced by free-market advocates. And yet conservative groups are pushing back on a bill that would do just that, putting themselves firmly in the camp of hearing aid manufacturers. Several senators, including Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), have sponsored the Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Act of 2017, which would allow companies to sell hearing aids for mild to moderate hearing loss over-the-counter, without requiring consumers to go through a licensed audiologist. It is now a provision of a larger must-pass bill, but that hasn’t deterred groups representing audiologists and incumbent hearing aid manufacturers from making a last ditch attempt to squash it. … That manufacturers would be opposed to this bill isn’t surprising. The unexpected twist is that self-described free market and conservative groups have been the main source of public opposition.” (06/20/17)

