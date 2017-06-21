Source: HubPages

by Garry Reed

“Most decent people around the world teach their children not to start fights, not to be bullies, and not to tell lies. That, stated in a similar way, is precisely the meaning of the libertarian non-aggression principle (NAP) against coercion, intimidation and fraud. Yet a majority of kids grow up to be adults who believe in coercion, intimidation and fraud when it comes to organizing society. And it is coercion, intimidation and fraud that are the three legs upon which every government in history stands. Jay Hilgartner seems to be typical of people who proudly proclaim to be ‘No Longer a Libertarian,’ as he does on his blog by that name, who do so because they’ve discovered that they just can’t live without at least one of those anti-principles.” (06/20/17)

https://hubpages.com/politics/Why-Former-Libertarians-Quit-Being-Libertarians