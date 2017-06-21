Capitalism should be our weapon of choice in Cuba

Source: Reason

by US Senator Rand Paul (R-KY)

“For over half a century, we have had an embargo with Cuba. Not only did the Castros survive it, but they milked it for everything it was worth. As the only source of information on the island for decades, they stoked the nationalism of those Cubans who remained in Cuba to blame America for any of their shortages, instead of the true culprit: socialism. The embargo did nothing to defeat Castro — absolutely nothing. It is possible it kept him in power longer because of the ability the embargo gave him to further control his people. President Obama and I agreed on very little, but his slight opening with Cuba was one of those areas. … Instead of hiding our capitalism behind a failed embargo, we should tear down the walls of trade restriction and open up travel and trade even more.” (06/20/17)

