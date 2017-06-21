Source: PanAm Post

by Jorge Chuya

“The essence of the free market is that there are no privileges for anyone, and everyone must compete to offer a good, quality service. Given the universal existence of limited resources and boundless desires, competition exists in all societies and cannot be abolished by any governmental edict. If taxi drivers want to ‘keep’ their business, they should offer better service. Applications like Cabify address a part of the market that taxi drivers have not been able to reach — namely, the upper middle class willing to pay for a somewhat nicer ride, and with a debit or credit card. Many times, taxi drivers turn down rides because it’s rush hour, or because they simply don’t want to go to a certain place. But Uber, Lyft and other applications offer added security and a fair price. Taxi drivers have not approached the problem in a smart, effective way. The issue isn’t with defeating competitors, but rather in freeing themselves from the excessive state regulations they’re so accustomed to.” (06/20/17)

https://panampost.com/jorge-chuya/2017/06/20/taxis-must-abandon-privileges-if-they-want-to-beat-out-uber-and-cabify/