Video: The murder of Philando Castile

Source: The Atlantic

“Dashcam footage seen by investigators and members of the courtroom during the trial of former police officer Jeronimo Yanez was made public on Tuesday, shedding new light on the shooting of 32-year-old Philando Castile. Yanez was previously accused of second-degree manslaughter after he repeatedly shot Castile at a traffic stop in a suburb of St. Paul, Minnesota, but was acquitted of all charges on Friday. Defense attorneys argued that Yanez feared for his life after Castile informed him he had a gun in the car for which he had obtained a legal permit.” [Flash video] (06/20/17)

https://www.theatlantic.com/news/archive/2017/06/dashcam-footage-gives-new-insight-into-philando-castile-shooting/531024/