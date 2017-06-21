MO: Judge approves secret Ferguson settlement with Michael Brown family

Source: USA Today

“A federal judge on Tuesday approved a settlement for an undisclosed sum in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the parents of Michael Brown over his 2014 fatal shooting by a Ferguson Police officer, a killing that set off weeks of unrest in the St. Louis suburb and heated nationwide discussion about policing in African-American communities. U.S. District Judge E. Richard Webber sealed the settlement terms, including how much will be paid to Michael Brown, Sr., and Lesley McSpadden, the parents of the 18-year-old teen who was fatally shot by police officer Darren Wilson in August 2014.” (06/20/17)

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2017/06/20/judge-approves-ferguson-settlement-michael-brown-family/103053130