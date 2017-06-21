DC: Legislators would be more equal than others, could conceal guns everywhere under bill

Source: Raw Story

“In the wake of last week’s shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, a Republican lawmaker has introduced new legislation that would allow trained legislators to carry concealed guns anywhere in the United States. It’s a stark contrast to responses from Democrats, who vow to fight for stronger laws in the wake of a mass shooting, including expanding universal background checks to all gun sales and not allowing Americans on the terrorist watch list to buy firearms. The legislation is a direct response to the Virginia shooting, which injured Representative Steve Scalise [R-LA] — the third-ranking Republican — a congressional aide, a lobbyist and a U.S. Capitol Police officer. Representative Brian Babin [R-TX] introduced the measure in the House on Tuesday, just shy of a week since a 66-year-old gunman opened fire on GOP legislators practicing at a congressional baseball practice.” (06/20/17)

http://www.rawstory.com/2017/06/lawmakers-could-conceal-guns-everywhere-under-bill