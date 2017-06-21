People apparently injecting themselves with blood to get high

Source: Popular Science

“Last summer, police in Bucks County, Pennsylvania picked up a man carrying an unmarked vial of red liquid. During questioning, the 33-year-old explained that the vial contained human blood and fentanyl, a painkiller 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. The liquid’s street name: ‘BLOOD.’ (All-caps is apparently the going style for the substance’s street name, but we’ll stick to ‘Blood’ from this point forward because frankly, using BLOOD over and over again makes this article look like it was written by the Count from ‘Sesame Street.’) Officers sent the vial, which contained about a half a teaspoon of red fluid, to forensic toxicologist Laura Labay. ‘It was the strangest thing,’ she told PopSci. ‘If you look at whole blood in a test tube, it’s thick. This looked like blood but it was more watery.’ Some sort of fine powder swirled around inside it, and it smelled like cough syrup. In her laboratory at NMS Labs in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, Labay confirmed that the specimen did indeed contain human blood. But it also carried a lot more than fentanyl.” (06/20/17)

http://www.popsci.com/drugs-human-blood-injections-bad-idea