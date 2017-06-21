Chelsea Clinton: Steve Bannon “fat shamed” Spicer in text

Source: BBC [UK state media]

“White House chief strategist Steve Bannon ‘fat shamed’ press secretary Sean Spicer, Chelsea Clinton has said. The former first daughter criticised Mr Bannon on Twitter, saying the White House was ‘using fat shaming to justify increased opacity.’ Mr Bannon told The Atlantic in a text message a day earlier the reason news briefings had been held off-camera was because ‘Sean got fatter.’ Mr Bannon did not respond to follow-up questions nor elaborate on his remarks. The White House has been holding a series of off-camera briefings in place of the traditional daily media events. The Trump administration has frustrated White House reporters by also restricting the use of audio and video during the briefings.” [editor’s note: Wait, are you saying Melissa McCarthy is still fat? – SAT] (06/20/17)

