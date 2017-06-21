Disney accused of ripping off “Inside Out” concept in new lawsuit

Source: San Francisco Chronicle

“The 2015 animated film ‘Inside Out’ was a ripoff. At least, that’s the claim of a lawsuit filed against Disney and Pixar on Monday. In the suit, filed in federal court in California, child-development expert Denise Daniels says that the premise of the 2015 film (described in the suit as ‘the use of anthropomorphized emotions Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust as individual characters within the head of an 11-year old girl’) was lifted from her own children’s program ‘The Moodsters.’ ‘Disney-Pixar was not the first to conceive of the idea of anthropomorphized, color-coded characters representing single emotions, as depicted in ‘Inside Out,” the suit reads. ‘Daniels conceived of (and developed) a children’s program called The Moodsters. The Moodsters live ‘deep down inside every child,’ and featured five main characters. Each character is an animated, anthropomorphized figure representing a single emotion with a corresponding color, and specifically happiness (yellow), anger (red), sadness (blue), fear (green), and love (pink).'” [editor’s note: I hope she wins this one; that was one the best film-concepts of the last decade – SAT] (06/20/17)

