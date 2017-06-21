Report: Comey, FBI sued for obstruction of justice

Source: WorldNetDaily

“A former contractor for several federal agencies and his attorney, who both sued former FBI Director James Comey claiming he obstructed justice by burying an investigation into the mass surveillance of Americans, are asking a federal court for a protection order preventing the destruction of evidence in the case. The plaintiffs are Dennis Montgomery (a whistleblower who worked as a contractor for the National Security Agency, the Central Intelligence Agency and the director of national intelligence) and his lawyer, Larry Klayman of Freedom Watch. They have filed in U.S. District Court in Washington a motion for a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction.” [editor’s note: Whether or not this source is “fake news” the story about the lawsuit is valid (Interview with the lawyer at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZNueFuYX5P4) – SAT] (06/20/17)

