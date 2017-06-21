“I’m not pulling it out”: Newly released video shows Philando Castile’s last moments

Source: USA Today

“A police dash cam video shows a Minnesota police officer firing seven shots into Philando Castile’s car, killing him. The video, released Tuesday, comes days after ex-Officer Jeronimo Yanez was cleared of manslaughter and other charges in the July traffic stop in Falcon Heights, a suburb of St. Paul. Castile was pulled over for a broken tail light, but radio transmissions later revealed that the officer thought Castile resembled a suspect in the robbery of a convenience store just days earlier. The video was the centerpiece for both prosecutors and the defense team in the trial. The verdict set off a weekend full of protests. The video shows the moment Yanez begins following Castile’s car to the shooting and the lifesaving efforts that followed. Yanez was wearing a wireless microphone, which captured the exchange between him and Castile that ends in seven gunshots in a matter of seconds.” (06/20/17)

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2017/06/20/dash-cam-video-shows-officer-shooting-philando-castile/414285001