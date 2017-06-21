States raising gas taxes [allegedly] to fund transportation improvements

Source: Fox News

“Since the federal government last raised the gasoline tax at the start of the Clinton administration to 18.4 cents per gallon, 39 states have hiked their at-the-pump fees — sometimes more than once — to cover the costs of road construction and maintenance. So far this year, lawmakers in five states have approved additional gas taxes and others are likely to follow in the years ahead. While President Donald Trump’s proposed $1 trillion infrastructure plan has generated much discussion, the details of that plan are still murky. But, even if fully implemented, the American Society of Civil Engineers says the Trump effort represents only half of what’s needed to fully get America’s roadways in shape. In the meantime, state lawmakers are taking matters into their own hands.” [editor’s note: Yep, here in the Volunteer State, they have just foisted this one on us, despite a well-known surplus of over $2 billion in the “rainy day fund” – SAT] (06/20/17)

http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/06/20/states-raising-gas-taxes-to-fund-transportation-improvements.html