NJ: Senior student mocks school’s dress code with yearbook quote

Source: San Francisco Chronicle

“A teenager has left a permanent mark on her long-running battle against her high school’s dress code. Eighteen-year-old West Milford High School senior Victoria DiPaolo chose a black off-the-shoulder top for her senior photo, and her yearbook quote below the photo reads: ‘I’m sorry, did my shoulders distract you from reading this quote?’ The school says it prohibits tops that expose stomachs, shorts and skirts that are deemed a distraction and anything with rips, tears or holes that make the garment revealing or suggestive. DiPaolo says she always thought the dress code was unfair.” [editor’s note: Kudos to her for making the point – SAT] (06/20/17)

