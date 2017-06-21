Does Trump’s Syria policy remind you of someone?

Source: The New Republic

by Jeet Heer

“During last year’s presidential campaign, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton had heated debates over Syria. Clinton took a hardline stance, advocating more airstrikes against the Islamic State and the enforcement of no-fly zones, even at the risk of clashing with President Bashar al-Assad’s ally in the conflict, Russia. Trump countered by arguing that if defeating ISIS was so important, the United States should be willing to work with anyone. ‘I don’t like Assad at all, but Assad is killing ISIS,’ Trump said during his second debate with Clinton. ‘Russia is killing ISIS. And Iran is killing ISIS…. I think you have to knock out ISIS.’ Trump was, in effect, calling for a grand alliance against the Islamic State, but it’s become abundantly clear that this is not to be. Instead, the president is undergoing a remarkable transformation on Syria: He’s rapidly turning into Hillary Clinton, and it’s making a major U.S. war more likely. Though Trump derided such an approach in debates with Clinton, the U.S. is now fighting a multi-pronged war in Syria, as opposed to focusing exclusively on ISIS.” [editor’s note: Even the “progressive” pundits are admitting this … – SAT] (06/20/17)

