SCOTUS ruling on Wisconsin mapmaking case could impact gerrymandering across US

Source: Town Hall

by Greg Bishop

“There could be changes coming to how Illinois’ legislative maps are drawn every ten years with the U.S. Supreme Court agreeing to take up a Wisconsin case on the very issue. Longtime Democratic Party activist Bill Whitford brought the case Gill v. Whitford, which challenges Wisconsin’s 2011 State Assembly map as unconstitutional. He said his state’s apportion scheme denies residents the ability to have real choice at the ballot box. The Seventh Circuit Court found the map violates the constitution because it gives one party more power than the other. The case was then petitioned to the nation’s high court, which announced Monday it will hear it in November. A ruling next spring could impact not just Wisconsin, but other states with similar issues, including Illinois.” (06/20/17)

https://townhall.com/watchdog/florida/2017/06/19/supreme-courts-ruling-wisconsin-mapmaking-case-impact-gerrymandering-across-u-s-n10693