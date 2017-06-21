Source: Investors Business Daily

by staff

“Whether or not special prosecutor Robert Mueller is even investigating President Trump for obstruction of justice is far from clear. What’s becoming increasingly clear, however, is that if Mueller does launch such a probe, he shouldn’t be the one to run it. A few days after the “bombshell” Washington Post story claimed that Mueller was looking into whether Trump tried to thwart the FBI’s Russia-election-meddling investigation, ABC News reported that there isn’t such an investigation. ‘My sources are telling me he’s begun some preliminary planning. Plans to talk to some people in the administration,’ said ABC News correspondent Pierre Thomas on Sunday. ‘But he’s not yet made that momentous decision to go for a full-scale investigation.’ This backs up what we noted in this space on Thursday, that just because Mueller is talking to administration officials who might be involved in a possible investigation doesn’t mean there is one.” (06/19/17)

http://www.investors.com/politics/editorials/is-mueller-too-conflicted-to-investigate-trump-fairly