Yes, Donald Trump (and other presidents) can be charged with obstruction

Source: USA Today

by Jonathan Turley

“With the recent leak that special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating President Trump for possible obstruction of justice, a new objection has arisen in the cable news echo chamber. Some experts have argued that a president simply cannot be charged with obstruction since he is the head of the executive branch. Ever. As a result, they are calling for an end of the Mueller investigation as constitutionally unsound. For the record, I have long argued that the current facts about Trump’s statements or actions would not support a compelling case for obstruction. While I supported the appointment of a special counsel after the firing of James Comey as well as the investigation into obstruction, a charge on the current facts would stretch the criminal code to an uncomfortable and almost unrecognizable degree. However, I do not agree that a president, as a categorical matter, could never be criminally charged with obstruction.” [editor’s note: Mr. Turley speaks here of the hypothetical, not the actual (and flimsy at best) case before us now – SAT] (06/19/17)

https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2017/06/19/donald-trump-presidents-can-be-charged-obstruction-jonathan-turley-column/103006254