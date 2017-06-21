Copyright law shouldn’t pick winners

Source: Electronic Frontier Foundation

by Elliot Harmon

“When looking at a proposed policy regulating Internet businesses, here’s a good question to ask yourself: would this bar new companies from competing with the current big players? Google will probably be fine, but what about the next Google? In the past few years, some large movie studios and record labels have been promoting a proposal that would effectively require user-generated media platforms to use copyright bots similar to YouTube’s infamous Content ID system. Today’s YouTube will have no trouble complying, but imagine if such requirements had been in place when YouTube was a three-person company. If copyright bots become the law, the barrier to entry for new social media companies will get a lot higher.” [editor’s note: Copyright law shouldn’t exist – TLK] (06/20/19)

https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2017/06/copyright-law-shouldnt-pick-winners