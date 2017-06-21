GA: Republicans hang on to House seat in special election

Source: The Hill

“Republican Karen Handel is projected to win Georgia’s special House election, dealing a major blow to Democrats who were hoping to score an early win against President Trump ahead of the 2018 midterms. Handel defeated Democrat Jon Ossoff in what had become the most expensive House race in history. Republicans could tout the victory as evidence that backlash to Trump won’t win the House for Democrats. Georgia’s suburban Atlanta district has been a Republican stronghold for decades, with former Speaker Newt Gingrich among the prominent politicians who have held the seat. Voters in the district repeatedly reelected Tom Price, whose appointment to be Trump’s Health and Human Services secretary brought on the special election.” (06/20/17)

