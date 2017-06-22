Satisfying watching parties fight

Source: Eastern New Mexico News

by Kent McManigal

“Besides being an experienced negotiator, I’m beginning to suspect President Trump might be an excellent magician. Or, at least an expert in misdirection. He gets observers to focus on one hand’s flamboyant flourishes, while doing the work he wants to accomplish with the hand they aren’t paying attention to. If you don’t believe this, notice how he says and does trivial, even silly, things that get all the attention. While people are laughing at him, he is doing things that could impact the future, for better or worse, mostly under the radar. Perhaps he doesn’t do this on purpose, but I wouldn’t bet on it.” (06/21/17)

