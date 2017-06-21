Wealth paradox not effect

Source: Cobden Centre

by Jeffrey P Snider

“US Household Net Worth rose to a record $94.8 trillion in Q1 2017. According to the Federal Reserve’s Financial Accounts of the United States (Z1), aggregate paper wealth rose by more than 8% year-over-year mostly as the stock market shook off the effects of ‘global turmoil.’ It was the best rate of expansion since the second quarter of 2014 just prior to this ‘rising dollar’ interruption. At such a high level, though, the ratio of net worth to spending has skyrocketed. That means the so-called wealth effect doesn’t appear to have any effect whatsoever.” (06/21/17)

