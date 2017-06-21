Serving consumers? Punish!

Source: Common Sense

by Paul Jacob

“New media ballyhooer Douglas Rushkoff made waves this week. Citing an un-named friend who went hysterical about Amazon.com’s purchase of Whole Foods, he asserted that such ‘unease is widespread, and has raised new calls for breaking up Jeff Bezos’s impending monopoly by force.’ The company has ‘surely,’ he claimed, ‘reached too far.’ Apparently, serving customers exceptionally well is bad for business.” (06/21/17)

