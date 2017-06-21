The ACLU must fight for liberty, not social justice

Source: spiked

by Wendy Kaminer

“‘Healthcare access is a civil-rights issue,’ the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) declared in a 2017 email blast, opposing Republican efforts to repeal Obamacare. ‘Tell your representative to vote NO on repealing the ACA.’ Stressing that the Republican-sponsored repeal would ‘gut’ Medicaid, while ’24million people would lose coverage,’ the ACLU’s call to action was indistinguishable from urgent emails issued by other progressive advocacy groups — which is what made it so remarkable. Once, the ACLU did not engage, much less seek the lead, in social-welfare debates. Once, it was a non-partisan organisation focused on liberty and equality under law. Today the ACLU trumpets an expansive, progressive commitment to social and economic justice. The social justice warrior’s gain is the civil libertarian’s loss.” (06/21/17)

