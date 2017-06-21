Our rush to war in Syria

Source: Antiwar.com

by Justin Raimondo

“Looking at the ultimate defeat of ISIS as a foregone conclusion, all the regional powers with proxy forces in Syria are seeking to dominate the country once the Caliphate is consigned to history’s dustbin. The Syrian government, along with their Russian and Iranian allies, look to the restoration of control by Damascus over the entire territory of Syria. The Saudis look to their jihadist outfits to establish an Islamic state after Assad is deposed. The Qataris are backing their own jihadists, notably al-Nusra, and the Turks have their proxies among the Islamist groups in the northern part of the country, as well as the Turkmen militias, which they hope will block the Kurds from establishing a Kurdish state on the Syrian-Turkish border. Stuck in the midst of this four-sided civil war is the United States, with no real policy, and with its military strategy ceded to commanders on the ground — who are pursuing the same course set by the previous administration, i.e. canoodling with radical Islamists bent on regime change in Damascus.” (06/21/17)

http://original.antiwar.com/justin/2017/06/20/rush-war-syria/