Kalanick resigns as CEO of Uber

Source: US News & World Report

“Travis Kalanick, the combative and embattled CEO of ride-hailing giant Uber, has resigned under pressure from investors at a pivotal time for the company. Uber’s board confirmed the move early Wednesday, saying in a statement that Kalanick is taking time to heal from the death of his mother in a boating accident ‘while giving the company room to fully embrace this new chapter in Uber’s history.’ He will remain on the Uber Technologies Inc. board.” (06/21/17)

https://www.usnews.com/news/business/articles/2017-06-21/uber-ceo-kalanick-resigns-under-investor-pressure