Saudi Arabia: Salman replaces nephew with son as heir to throne

Source: CNN

“In a surprise reshuffle at the top of Saudi Arabia’s royal hierarchy, the country’s king has removed his nephew as crown prince in favor of his son, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz. Mohammed bin Salman will now be first in line to succeed his father King Salman as ruler of the Gulf nation, a key US ally. The 31-year-old has been appointed deputy prime minister and will continue in his role as defense minister, according to a royal decree cited by state media.” (06/21/17)

http://edition.cnn.com/2017/06/21/middleeast/saudi-arabia-crown-prince/index.html