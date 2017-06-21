So to Speak Podcast, 06/20/17

Source: Foundation for Individual Rights in Education

“The question before the [US Sppreme] Court was: Is the disparagement clause of the Lanham Act invalid under the First Amendment? The answer from the Court was a resounding ‘yes.’ On today’s special ‘extra’ episode of So to Speak: The Free Speech Podcast, we speak with University of Washington School of Law scholar Ronald Collins and FIRE Justice Robert H. Jackson Legal Fellow Zachary Greenberg about the decision. We also feature an April interview we conducted with The Slants about the case at FIRE’s Philadelphia office. To close out the show, The Slants perform two acoustic songs for your listening pleasure.” [Flash audio or MP3] (06/20/17)

