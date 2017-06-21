UK: Beleaguered May rips up Tory manifesto, unveils bare-bones Queen’s Speech

Source: Daily Mail [UK]

“Theresa May vowed ‘humility’ today as she unveiled a bare-bones Queen’s Speech with a laser focus on delivering Brexit. The Prime Minister is bidding to shore up her troubled government with a two-year legislative programme that sweeps away much of the Tory manifesto. Plans notable by their absence include scrapping the winter fuel allowance and the triple lock on state pensions, ditching free school dinners, expanding grammar schools and a vote on repealing the foxhunting ban. Instead, eight of the 27 laws announced by the monarch are dedicated to pushing through the process of cutting ties with Brussels and ending free movement rules. A pared back domestic agenda will see tougher counter-terrorism measures, consumer reforms and major infrastructure projects brought to the fore.” (06/21/17)

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4624508/Humbled-unveils-Queen-s-Speech-deliver-Brexit.html