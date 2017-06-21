Philippines: Islamist militants free hostages after day-long drama

Source: Reuters

“The Philippine military said Islamist militants fled from a primary school in the south on Wednesday, leaving behind 31 hostages unharmed, including 12 children, after a day-long gunbattle with troops. There was no word of casualties in the incident at Pigcawayan town, which is about 190 km (120 miles) south of Marawi City, where fighting between government troops and pro-Islamic State militants has entered its fifth week.” (06/21/17)

