In praise of gerrymandering

Source: National Review

by Kevin D Williamson

“Rather than having unaccountable panels of phony nonpartisans acting behind the scenes, we are far better off letting our political processes be exactly what they are: political. If Texans don’t like how Texas legislators draw up the state’s electoral maps, then they can kick Republicans out and put Democrats in charge. It is not like this has not happened before: Democrats had a near-monopoly on state-level power for a century after the Civil War but eventually were displaced by Republicans, whose policies and attitudes are more amenable — for now — to Texas voters. All of the high and mighty love democracy until democracy gets a little too democratic and starts producing results that they do not like, at which point it is time to ‘rise above politics’ and put the like-minded servants of the high and mighty in charge of things.” (06/21/17)

