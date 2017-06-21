PA: Radio host quits after he’s ordered to not criticize Trump

Source: Providence Journal

“Every Saturday morning for three years, Bruce Bond hosted an eponymous talk show that aired on Pennsylvania’s 92.1 WTPA-FM radio station. For three hours each week, he and a co-host would banter with guests, having ‘engaging and interesting conversations on a variety of topics,’ the station’s website read. … Bond said he quit last week after the station’s general manager, Tim Michaels, sent him an email Thursday directing him not to criticize President Donald Trump on air — or his show would be canceled. ‘This is to serve as notice that it is not permissible on WTPA airwaves to talk disrectfully of the President,’ Michaels wrote in the memo, which Bonds later shared verbatim on Facebook.” (06/20/17)

