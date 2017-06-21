Intercepted Podcast, 06/21/17

Source: The Intercept

“This week on Intercepted: We speak to radical librarian Alison Macrina of the Library Freedom Project about the fight against digital surveillance. Sam Biddle gives an update on attacks on U.S. voting systems. And, we speak with one of the rising stars of the ‘dirtbag left,’ Felix Biederman of Chapo Trap House, about #Resistance Twitter, why establishment Democrats are not leftists, and where he believes David Frum really belongs. Hint: not getting retweets from liberals.” [various formats] (06/21/17)

https://theintercept.com/2017/06/21/intercepted-podcast-dispatch-from-the-dirtbag-left/