Freedom Feens Radio, 06/21/17

Source: Freedom Feens Radio

“Shane and Knight (who sound as much alike as Phil and Jeremy do) yak with Michael W. Dean about his report cards from the 1970s … and how MWD’s teacher’s comments foretold his later interest in liberty. Also discussed is MWD’s band Bomb opening for Rage Against the Machine at Club Lingerie in 1991, teaching normies about liberty, why religion doesn’t bother us as much as statism bothers us, Killology, and much much more.” [various formats] (06/21/17)

https://www.freedomfeens.com/?p=14722