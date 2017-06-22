Electric Libertyland, episode 25

Source: Lions of Liberty

“On this week’s Electric Libertyland, Brian McWilliams gets riled up telling some stories of Los Angeles local insanity and cries of ‘institutional racism’ … all because of some bike lanes. Brian also discusses some wins and losses when chatting with progressives, the Bill Mahr N-word scuffle, Rand Paul’s CARERS Act, the congressional baseball shooting, right wingers interrupting and shutting down the Trumpy ‘Julius Caesar,’ and debuts a new segment called ‘Bar Talk’ breaking down Dodd Frank.” [various formats] (06/21/17)

