Source: The Price of Liberty

by Nathan Barton

“What or who should control training and education? Especially technical education, such as science, engineering, medicine, mathematics, and related fields? What we have now is NOT working, and increasingly dysfunctional.” (06/21/17)

https://thepriceofliberty.org/2017/06/21/divorce-and-separation-of-and-in-universities-and-colleges/